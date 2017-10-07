Photo Essay: CHS versus Warren Central High School

Football team prepares for game against Warren Central The football team will play versus Warren Central High School on Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. That night is also Senior Night, dedicated to seniors currently playing for the football team. Josh Schumann, varsity football player and junior, said that…

Football team prepares for game against North Central The football team will play versus North Central High School on Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. That night is also Future Greyhound Night, dedicated to middle school students interested playing for CHS. Josh Schumann, varsity football player and junior, said…

Women’s soccer wins big against Warren Central The CHS women’s soccer team collected another win against the Warren Central warriors. Senior Katie Soderstrom added two goals to the team’s 6-1 victory last Wednesday. “Anytime you talk about (top performers), Katie Soderstrom’s name comes up,” head coach Frank…

Falling into Festivities: As Munich’s 16-day OktoberFest approaches, Carmel prepares to celebrate the festival… The polka band plays in the background as the sounds of German music and the smells of German food fill the city square. “It’s OktoberFest in Carmel,” Vanessa Stiles, the event planner for Carmel’s OktoberFest, said. OktoberFest was originally a…