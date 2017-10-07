Photo Essay: CHS versus Warren Central High School

Football team prepares for game against Warren Central The football team will play versus Warren Central High School on Oct. 6 at 7:00 p.m. That night is also Senior Night, dedicated to seniors currently playing for the football team. Josh Schumann, varsity football player and junior, said that…
Football team prepares for game against North Central The football team will play versus North Central High School on Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. That night is also Future Greyhound Night, dedicated to middle school students interested playing for CHS. Josh Schumann, varsity football player and junior, said…
Women’s soccer wins big against Warren Central The CHS women’s soccer team collected another win against the Warren Central warriors. Senior Katie Soderstrom added two goals to the team’s 6-1 victory last Wednesday. “Anytime you talk about (top performers), Katie Soderstrom’s name comes up,” head coach Frank…
K-8 Mentors start two month training process K-8 Mentors began their two month training process where they learn about communication and listening skills to prepare for the students they will work with. The program, started in 1980, involves juniors and seniors from CHS who mentor and develop…
