Press Release: CCS places Superintendent on ‘administrative leave’

Carmel Clay Schools shared a press release on Oct. 9 announcing that it is placing Superintendent Nicholas Wahl on “administrative leave.” The press release is as follows.

Layla Spanenberg, President of the Carmel Clay School Board, issued this statement during the Board’s meeting of October 9, 2017.

The Carmel School Board placed its Superintendent, Dr. Nicholas Wahl, on administrative leave. The Board is undertaking a thorough review of its district leadership and believes that its action today will enable it to complete this review more quickly and in a manner that respects the confidentiality of its employees’ personnel matters. Because of these confidentiality concerns, the Board will not make further comment on this until it has finished its review.

For now, the day-to-day operations of the school district will be under the direction of Dr. Amy Dudley, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Assessment, and Roger McMicheal, Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs, serving jointly as interim superintendents.