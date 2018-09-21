Ambassadors prepare for busy upcoming schedule

Photo caption- Gui Basso, sophomore and member of Ambassadors, jokes about what they have coming up. Basso also explained how they are working towards their goals for the upcoming weeks.

This school’s top mixed gender competitive show choir, Ambassadors is getting ready for the start of a busy season. The choir is currently focused on the upcoming fall concert, Homecoming festivities, and a choral festival.

Kyle Barker, associate choral director and lead director of Ambassadors, said that this week is one of the busiest in the year.

Barker said, “This week is probably our busiest week so far. On Wednesday we are performing with all of the other choirs in our athletic conference at the MIC Choral Festival at North Central. Then on Friday they are walking in the Homecoming parade and singing the national anthem at Homecoming, after that it is just preparing for the fall concert and cabaret.”

Gui Basso, sophomore and member of Ambassadors, said that the students have a lot on their plate right now.

Basso said, “We are cleaning our dances and perfecting our songs for (MIC) and then we still have to prepare for the fall concert so we have to learn more dances and clean the ones we have already worked on.” by Emily Carlisle