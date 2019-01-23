Maintenance staff to continue repairing school after explosion, clear walkways of snow

Maintenance worker Fred Napier sits at his computer looking through work orders. Work orders can be submitted by teachers around the building to let the maintenance staff know what needs to be fixed. Napier said, “This is an important part of our job as well. We spend just as much time sitting at computers as we do actually doing things around the school.”

Due to the explosion that occurred over winter break, the maintenance staff is finding themselves busier than normal during this time of the year.

Maintenance worker Fred Napier said, “(We’re) getting everything put back together…one of the big things is making sure we have heat in the building.”

In addition to continued repairs, Napier also said the maintenance staff is working to keep the winter weather from impacting student safety.

“We got to make sure all the walks and drives are clear with the weather we’re having. We want to be coming in early to make sure (students) can get in and not slip and slide everywhere and hurt themselves,” said Napier.

Olivia White, student driver and sophomore, said she is thankful for the maintenance staff’s work.

White said, “I drive myself to school so that I can have freedom…but sometimes it’s a little dangerous because of the weather. Despite that, the parking lots and the walkways are always clear which makes mornings a lot easier.”