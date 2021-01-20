Math Club to prepare for competitions
January 20, 2021
The math club members met yesterday to prepare for the upcoming American Mathematics Competition (AMC) in February.
Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said “We will be preparing for the AMCs, which is our next competition and our most important one of the year.”
Club sponsor Joseph Broman agreed.
Broman said, “Over the next several weeks we’ll be preparing for the Mathematical Association of America’s (MAA’s) American Math Competition (AMC) series. This open qualifier exam (AMC) is used to determine qualification for the invitation only exam, the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME), which is used as a qualifier for the United States of America (Junior) Mathematical Olympiad (USA(J)MO). Finally, if anyone does well on the USA(J)MO, then they will go on to represent the USA in international competition.”0
Hi, my name is Kiersten Riedford and I am the Cover editor for the HiLite this year. Last year, I was a Beats editor and a Feature reporter. On the...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.