Math Club to prepare for competitions

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, sits at his desk practicing problems for the Arete Math Madness Competition. Liu said that at the next meeting the club members will be practicing problems geared for the competition, or at least types of problems that have frequently appeared in the competition over time.

The math club members met yesterday to prepare for the upcoming American Mathematics Competition (AMC) in February.

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, said “We will be preparing for the AMCs, which is our next competition and our most important one of the year.”

Club sponsor Joseph Broman agreed.

Broman said, “Over the next several weeks we’ll be preparing for the Mathematical Association of America’s (MAA’s) American Math Competition (AMC) series. This open qualifier exam (AMC) is used to determine qualification for the invitation only exam, the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME), which is used as a qualifier for the United States of America (Junior) Mathematical Olympiad (USA(J)MO). Finally, if anyone does well on the USA(J)MO, then they will go on to represent the USA in international competition.”