Academic Super Bowl to compete in area competition April 20
April 14, 2021
The Academic Super Bowl team will compete at the Academic Super Bowl area competition at this school on April 20 at 4 p.m. Members should wear business-casual clothing, bring their study materials and report to Room E212 for further directions.
According to James Ziegler, Academic Super Bowl sponsor and social studies teacher, the subject teams prepared for this competition all year.
“Our team has worked hard this year to get ready for the upcoming area competition. If a subject team gets first, second or third, they advance to the state competition on May 10 hosted by Purdue University, Ziegler said. “I’m really proud of how dedicated our team is and I’m excited to see how the competition goes for them.”
Additionally, while the team will meet in-person to compete together, it will complete the competition remotely from CHS.
Ayaan Abbasi, Academic Super Bowl fine arts subject team captain and junior, said though the team has mainly met virtually this year, the members still remain close.
“This year was different in the sense that we aren’t traveling to other schools but rather every team competes from their individual high school. However, for us, I think the community aspect of the competition club is still very active and we remain close as a team,” Abbasi said via email. “I’m proud of my team and I’m really excited to compete.”0
Hi! I’m Cady Armstrong, and I’m so excited to be the News Editor this year for my second year in HiLite. Last year, I was a Beats Editor and News Reporter....
