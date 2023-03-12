Pinnacle yearbook staff to take break, prepare for distribution

The Pinnacle yearbook staff has finished the yearbook and is currently taking a break from creating new content. Pinnacle staff adviser Claire Burke said the staff is excited to have finished the book and is looking forward to having a rest period.
“(The staff is) done working on spreads, so it’s just kind of a matter of sending them to our printing plant and getting proofs back and then editing those and finalizing everything,” Burke said. “Right now, everyone is just kind of chilling out. I mean, they’ve created 500 pages of content.”
Logan Davis, Pinnacle editor-in-chief and senior, said he enjoys the break between finalizing the yearbook itself and creating content for the supplement.
“Although it sounds counterproductive to enjoy doing nothing, I love the short break where I can focus on some housekeeping duties,” Davis said.
According to Burke, the staff will be preparing to distribute the yearbooks, which will be in May, but they will also begin working on the supplement spreads after spring break. By Emma Hu
