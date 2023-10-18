ComedySportz continues to rehearse, become stronger team for first match

The ComedySportz team continues to rehearse after school on Monday in preparation for their first match later in the year. As the team members practice, they emphasize the importance of close teamwork and camaraderie as well as honing their improvisation skills.

According to co-captain and senior Sophia Malerbi, the ComedySportz team is working to improve their speaking and other fine details of improvisational comedy performances.

“The team is doing great so far. We have two freshmen on the team this year which is pretty new and unique but they are real stars and have such a willingness to learn so we are really excited. We have all become friends really fast and that just makes our bond even stronger on and off stage so I’m really looking forward to what we’ll be able to accomplish this season, ” Malerbi said.

According to ComedySportz sponsor Grant Steckbeck, the co-captains plan different games for the team to practice, give feedback, and lead the group during practice. Steckbeck said via email, “You can really only train for improv by doing improv over and over and over again.”

Malerbi says, “Once the season starts, we do a couple home matches and we have the one match during SSRT and so we really encourage CHS students to go and show up and have a good time! Really the matches are just enjoyable to watch and have a good laugh with your friends and the money for tickets helps support the theater department.” By Riva Jain