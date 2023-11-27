Hindu Heritage Society to host Diwali festival on Nov. 29

Hindu Heritage Society will host a Diwali festival on Nov. 29 after school in the Freshman Cafeteria. Diwali is a festival of lights celebrated by Hindus around the world.

According to Grant Benefiel, club sponsor and English teacher, the Hindu Heritage Society is a new club at this school, and this Diwali celebration will be their first club meeting.

Benefiel said, “I was approached by a couple of students and they said they wanted to create this club to have a space and be able to share their thoughts with other individuals and hold different activities to incorporate anyone who doesn’t know much about their club or their beliefs.”

According to Eesha Singh, Hindu Heritage Society founder and junior, for their Diwali festival, the club will have dancing, jeopardy, and food at their meeting. Singh said that other faith-based, linguistic, and culture-based clubs will be invited to celebrate the holiday with them.

Singh said, “I have always admired the sense of community that other faiths have had at (this school). I find that the Hindu community does not have that same sense of community because we don’t have a space to confidently express our beliefs with our Hindu and non-Hindu classmates. Starting this club is the first step to building the next generation of confident and empowered Hindus.” (via email) By Mady Kiser