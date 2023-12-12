GKOMs reflects on the semester, discuss goals for next semester

Students in GKOM are currently reviewing their visits from the first semester and planning their events for next semester. According to club sponsor Ryan Ringenberg, the club has improved over the semester.

“(The school year) has gone very well,” Ringenberg said. “We had four GKOM connections sessions that we got good feedback from and we feel we’ve learned a lot about what has and hasn’t worked so we’re carrying that knowledge into next year.”

GKOM council member Paras Punater said that he has enjoyed connecting with freshmen this semester.

“Our SSRT visits have been really fun and I feel like I’ve really connected with the students in my SSRT,” Punater said. “I planned and made the presentation for one of our visits and that went well.”

Ringenberg said that despite no SSRT visits planned in December, council members are filling their time with other activities.

“We’re continuing our tours this month with eighth-grade families to introduce them to the high school, so that’s how we’re utilizing our council this month in replace of an SSRT visit.”

Ringenberg also said that GKOM students are looking forward to next semester, especially the events planned.

“Overall we will just continue the momentum from this semester but our biggest goal is to keep freshmen engaged with mentors,” Ringenberg said. “In January the GKOMs will be utilized during eighth grade transition night for tours, so that’s really the most important thing next semester.”