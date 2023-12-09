Quiz Bowl competes in tournaments, prepares for second semester

Quiz Bowl leadership members prepare for another of their Monday afternoon practices following performances at the Achaean Invitational on Dec. 2. Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, said, “The best part of practice is seeing new members of the club becoming more involved and passionate about the game.”

Quiz Bowl shifted its weekly Monday practices to Room A202 after school, with the last meeting of the semester planned for Dec. 11, according to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior. These practices followed the teams’ performances in the Anita Zuber Memorial Tournament on Nov. 18 and the Achaean Invitational on Dec. 2, during which Carmel A placed second and fourth, respectively.

“I think our performance was partially hampered by many questions dealing with the areas of expertise of a few students that were unable to attend the tournament, as well as the length of the day,” club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske said. “A highlight was definitely having our C Team win second place in the (junior varsity) bracket, and I very much enjoyed getting to travel around and watch our A Team and read for a round.”

“Though we have not had the chance to play as a full team since October, our new members have proven themselves with their amazing performances,” Pho said.

According to Cinkoske, preparation for the second semester’s competitions will focus primarily on reading question packets of similar difficulty and studying members’ various areas of interest. Cinkoske said the team also currently plans to arrange a Quiz Bowl tournament at CHS in March.

“Next semester, we plan to attend the Purdue Buzzathon VIII in January and defend our State championship in March,” Pho said. “I look forward to seeing our team continue to improve as we head into the State and National championships.”