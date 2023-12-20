FCCLA to resume meetings in January, continue work on projects

The members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will host their next meeting in late January after school. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, the meeting will focus solely on the projects that FCCLA members will compete with at the State Conference.

“The first semester of the school year is an introduction to what FCCLA is, where we do a lot of community building within our chapter and explain what each project is. The start of the second semester is all about preparing for the State Conference in February,” Dalton said. “We’ll also have some extra optional meetings for the students going to State but those will start in February.”

For FCCLA president Mallorey Cheslock, the first meeting of the next year will be a crucial checkpoint in the FCCLA’s competition schedule.

“Our next meeting will be a good check-in for our members,” Cheslock said. “It’ll be a good place for students to ask questions about their programs and check the competition rubrics. Between now and the first meeting next year, they’ll have almost a month to work on their project.”

There are also programs that some FCCLA members plan to complete over winter break. According to Cheslock, such programs are completed individually.

“Power of One is a common program that kids will do over winter break and be recognized for. It’s all about empowering yourself and being a better version of yourself,” Cheslock said.