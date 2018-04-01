Teens with a Choice to have a sexual education talk

Sasha Matsuki, Teens with a Choice president and junior, talks with a peer during SRT about upcoming club plans. The club will host a sexual education talk in early May.

Teens with a Choice club plans to conduct a comprehensive sexual education talk in early May, according to Sasha Matsuki, club president and junior. She said the club will continue to finalize plans at their next meeting on April 25.

“We’re trying to do it in a fair-style where people will be able to walk around to different areas with different specificities that (the presenters will) talk about,” Matsuki said. “It’ll probably be in early May. We were going to try to do it around prom but because everything’s ramping up pre-AP exams I don’t think that’s going to work.”

Sponsor Chad Andrews said, “The club leaders are really leading the plans for everything coming up. It’s really student-driven.”

Matsuki said, “We really just want to have this talk as the culmination of everything we’ve done this year, with the fundraiser and everything else we’ve been doing, just focusing on the topic of outreach and education.”

