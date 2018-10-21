Photo Essay: Deaf Deaf World

Hey, everyone! I’m Caitlyn Burns, an Acumen Copy Editor and Sports Photographer, as I also take photos and write for other sections on the HiLite staff. When I’m not at school, you’ll probably see me taking digital photos for the staff, working at Vitality Bowls in downtown Carmel or spending time with my best friends. I also love taking photos for dark room and listening to some of the best artists on Earth (aka Brockhampton or Tyler, the Creator.) On this page you can see the collection of work I’ve done on staff while getting to know me. You can also see some of my best work on this link! 🙂