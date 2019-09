CHS 2020 National Merit Seminfinalists

Carmel, IN – Carmel Clay Schools congratulates the 48 Carmel High School students named 2020 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Semifinalists. These outstanding seniors have the opportunity to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. They will be recognized at a CCS board meeting at the Educational Services Center at 7 pm on Oct. 28.

Carmel Clay Schools 2020 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists are as follows:

Aiden Ascioti

Shivani Balachandar

Jacob Beach

Viha Bynagari

Suhas Chundi

Colette Clouse

Anushka Dasgupta

Emily Deldar

Eleanor Dyas

Sydney Edwards

Claire Fisher

Cameron Hillsman

Da-Hyun Hong

Jacqueline Hur

Deetya Iyer

Elaina Johnson-Glaser

Tara Kandallu

Jaehee Kim

Zoe Koniaris

Aditi Kumar

Raphael Li

Hannah Liu

Uday Lomada

Eshandeep Oberoi

Justin Pallotta

Mohnish Pandey

Bennett Ring

Kian Robinson

Madalyn Sailors

Logan Sandlin

Andrew Schallwig

Nicole Segaran

Rohil Senapati

Min-Seok Sim

Yannik Singh

Julia Sweet

Kieran Thomas

Riya Verma

Harry Wang

Jerry Wang

Michael Wang

Nathan Wang

Lisa Warren

Lina Waseem

Natalie Wells

Iris Yan

Brian Zhang

Christopher Zou