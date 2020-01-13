Math Club next meeting Jan. 14, hold Math League competition

Joseph Broman, sponsor and math teacher, writes a problem on the board. He said the members will be focusing on preparing for the AMC.

Math club members will host another round of Math League on Jan. 14 and begin practicing for the American Mathematics Competition (AMC).

Joseph Broman, sponsor and math teacher, said, “For the AMC, sign-ups will close on Jan. 14 and students must sign-up using their school account.”

Broman said the fee to participate in the competition is five dollars, but is free for first time competitors.

President and Senior Jerry Wang said, “AMC is the last major competition this year but we are trying to integrate new online competitions in order to keep the club moving.”

Math Club will meet in H207 this week and will end in time for the late bus.