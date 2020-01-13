Democrats Club to establish voter registration drive prior to primary elections

Club sponsor James Ziegler looks over assignments after class. According to Ziegler, the club has a busy season ahead of them as the primary and presidential elections approach.

The Democrats Club will host a club meeting to decide activities for second semester on Jan. 15. According to club sponsor James Ziegler, the meeting will focus on the upcoming primary elections as well as the general elections in November.

“One of the big things that we’re really trying to do and gonna put an emphasis on is a voter registration drive here at the high school. We’re working out the logistics and (we) want to make sure we get approval through the administration and all that.”

Kian Robinson, club vice president and senior, elaborated on the details of the club’s upcoming meeting.

“This includes working with other clubs on the more liberal side of things…and helping out who we can in the primaries and preparing for a busy summer general election season,” Robinson said.

According to Robinson, actions like these are critical this year since both the presidential election and census will occur.

Robinson said, “Expanding our influence school and community wide is one of the best ways to get our message across, and interacting with other clubs with similar viewpoints to us is one way to do this.”