Chinese II students prepare for vocabulary quiz on new travel unit

Chinese II students have just started their new unit on travel. Claire Noggle, Chinese II student and sophomore, said students have a matching quiz for the new vocabulary every unit.

“We have vocabulary quizzes whenever we start a new unit; usually, they are always matching quizzes,” Noggle said.

Sophomore Arthur Yeh is also taking Chinese II and said he believes the vocabulary quizzes are beneficial to his learning skills.

“The quizzes allow us to see what new words we are learning in a new unit. It gives us some basics to the new unit.” Yeh said.

Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee said, “The vocabulary quizzes are a good way to introduce the basic characters to the students.”