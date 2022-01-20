Math Club Gets Results and Takes a Break for a Week

Math Club members didn’t meet after school on Feb. 8, but will continue to meet there every Tuesday. Club sponsor Joseph Broman was out because of a family emergency, and the members practiced math at home. Aneesh Dasgupta, vice-president of the Math Club and senior, said this reminded him about the hybrid schedule last year.

“At least last year, there were only half of the people each week, so there was less people to talk to, but I think the people knew each other better since you would get to know a small group of people”, said Dasgupta. “I’m pretty sure we are going to get back to normal next week, and obviously we can get more stuff done in person”.

According to Jack Liu, president of the Math Club and senior, anyone who participates in the ongoing IUPUI Math Competition can get first place prizes

“So the majority of people who participated in it can get first place, but I didn’t do it since I’m not really interested in going to that college”, Liu said. “So basically you have like two months to send in the answers to the questions, and you have to explain a lot in it so they know you aren’t cheating, so that’s basically one of the events we’re doing right now.”

Liu said that the club has received the results for the AMC, which told the club members who qualified for AIME, the second event the club is participating in.

“So we finally got the results to the AMC, and so basically every year 20 to 30 people qualify for the AIME, which is like 80% of the club, and I’m pretty sure the AIME is going to be held on Wednesday (Feb. 16)”, Liu said. “So it’s going to be in school, probably in the library or A rooms, and I think it’s like during fourth block, and this is usually the last Math Club exam us seniors will take, unless we somehow qualify for the USAMO, but basically nobodys ever done that.” By Isaac Hsu

