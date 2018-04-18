Your source for CHS news

Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC

April 18, 2018

Michelle Foutz, sponsor of Economics Club and economics teacher, works on planning the logistics of the semi-finals of the National Economic Challenge (NEC). Because the competition will take place at CHS, Foutz started working to make sure everything would flow smoothly. “(I’m) trying to get it all coordinated, and the test takes place at the school, so I have to get a proctor and a computer lab. There’s a lot of preparation in just getting the test set up,” Foutz said.

At the Indiana Economics Challenge on April 11, Economics Club members competed for a spot in the semi-finals of the National Economics Challenge (NEC). Though the regular division team will not go on to the next round, the AP division team will. The semi-finals will take place on April 24 at CHS. If the team advances even further, it will compete at the national level in New York City during the third weekend of May.

Only one team will continue in the competition, but according to Michelle Foutz, sponsor of Economics Club and economics teacher, “They both did a great job and had terrific scores.”

“The regular level division had the highest multiple choice test scores but didn’t win the buzzer round, which means they did not advance,” Foutz said. “The AP division had the highest scores in the multiple choice testing and won the buzzer round, so they did advance.”

Xuchen Wei, member of Economics Club and senior, is part of the four-member team advancing to the semi-finals.

Wei said, “We’re just doing a lot of reviewing on our own and brushing up on current events.” By Wendy Zhu

