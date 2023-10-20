Mu Alpha Theta to partner with INTEGIRLS for fall math competition

Mu Alpha Theta, the National Mathematics Honor Society, will partner with INTEGIRLS, an organization that holds math competitions for women and non-binary people, this fall. The competition will include students from grades 6-12 and be held on Oct. 29 at CHS.

Sophia Fu, the president of Mu Alpha Theta, is also president and founder of INTEGIRLS. Via email, Fu said, “With INTEGIRLS, something I’ve been able to gain is negotiation and fundraising skills. This is something I hope to bring to Mu Alpha Theta, as it will allow us to allocate more resources toward funding our endeavors.”

Joseph Broman, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor, said that the club is hoping to learn something from Fu. “(This) will be our first competition to help (Mu Alpha Theta) learn how to run things because Sophia’s got experience,” Broman said.

Other plans for Mu Alpha Theta include bringing in advanced math college professors and helping students who are struggling with math. In the spring, Mu Alpha Theta will partner with the Math Club to host a middle school math competition.

INTEGIRLS Website: https://www.indyintegirls.org