Construction by Door 21 to finish by early November

Construction at Door 21 should conclude by Nov. 1, according to Principal Tom Harmas. The new secured entrance will not only feature a buzzer system but will also have an office window.

Harmas said, “In the vestibule of Door 21, we’ll have an office window so people can drop off stuff without coming into the building, people can buy tickets whether it be concerts or sporting events or whatever without even coming into the building. So we’re just continuing to find ways to better secure that makes sense.”

Another addition to the door is a Student Resource Office (SRO) that will monitor incoming and outgoing traffic. According to Harmas, having an SRO on the north end of the school will allow it to reach different things more efficiently.

Student body president Maddie Heath also said the key benefit to an SRO by Door 21 is the accessibility.

“I think it really just comes down to easy access because there are so many kids who come through that door every day,” she said. “(The SRO) is kind of a reminder that there is someone there to help if you would need it, especially because student services are kind of tucked away currently. So I just think it’s good because it gives people more opportunity to get help.”